Mumbai Airport's Cargo Halt Sparks Industry Concerns

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed its concern regarding Mumbai airport's impending suspension of cargo flights scheduled to begin in August 2026. The decision, announced by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) for infrastructure upgrades, has yet to be clarified, despite frequent requests from the airlines' body.

IATA criticized the lack of communication from MIAL, stressing the importance of transparent engagement with industry stakeholders as critical, particularly due to the anticipated impacts on operations. The cargo operations pause is part of a broader development program designed to bolster the airport's long-term growth, which encompasses enhancing airside and landside infrastructure.

MIAL, in its letter dated February 9th to airlines, reiterated its commitment to the pause in freight movement to ensure safety during upcoming taxiway and apron reconstruction works. MIAL assured that Apron G will remain operational but subject to routine inspections and maintenance to maintain its viability.

