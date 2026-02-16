Left Menu

Mumbai Airport's Cargo Halt Sparks Industry Concerns

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) raised concerns about Mumbai airport's decision to temporarily stop cargo flights for infrastructure upgrades starting August 2026. IATA seeks clarification from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) over potential operational impacts, but has not yet received a response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:33 IST
Mumbai Airport's Cargo Halt Sparks Industry Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed its concern regarding Mumbai airport's impending suspension of cargo flights scheduled to begin in August 2026. The decision, announced by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) for infrastructure upgrades, has yet to be clarified, despite frequent requests from the airlines' body.

IATA criticized the lack of communication from MIAL, stressing the importance of transparent engagement with industry stakeholders as critical, particularly due to the anticipated impacts on operations. The cargo operations pause is part of a broader development program designed to bolster the airport's long-term growth, which encompasses enhancing airside and landside infrastructure.

MIAL, in its letter dated February 9th to airlines, reiterated its commitment to the pause in freight movement to ensure safety during upcoming taxiway and apron reconstruction works. MIAL assured that Apron G will remain operational but subject to routine inspections and maintenance to maintain its viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
2
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
3
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
4
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026