Global Hunt: Unearthing Value in a High-Stakes Investment Arena

As the year 2026 kicks off with rising geopolitical tensions, global equity investors are facing difficulties in identifying profitable opportunities. Many markets have experienced valuation run-ups, leaving limited pockets of potential value. Investors are steering away from the U.S. to explore alternatives abroad.

In Europe, promising opportunities reside within the defense sector, with stocks maintaining investment appeal. European banks continue to be priced attractively, though the market is crowded. Across the channel, the UK's FTSE 100, rich with banks and mining companies, outshines U.S. markets despite its overall discount.

Emerging markets, particularly Latin America, may also harbor potential. Brazil stands out with a discounted valuation, presenting a favorable investment climate with its improving economic indicators and forecasted rate cuts. Yet, political volatility remains a concern for investors contemplating emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)