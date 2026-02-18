Valeo's Strategic Leap: 200 Million Euro Investment to Electrify India's Automotive Sector

French automotive parts manufacturer Valeo has announced plans to invest more than 200 million euros in India as part of its ambitious 'Elevate 2028' strategy. This move intends to significantly boost its industrial footprint in the country, with expectations to triple its sales from 220 million euros in 2024 to approximately 700 million euros by 2028.

In preparation for this growth, Valeo has launched a new plant and e-axle production lines at its Pune facility, supporting a key electrification initiative with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). This partnership will see Valeo supplying electric powertrains and on-board charger units in a deal valued close to USD 1 billion.

Valeo CEO Christophe Perillat emphasized India's importance as a top global market, driven by the push for electrification and AI technologies. Since 1997, the company has grown its presence with six production sites and employs over 7,500 people in India, focusing significantly on advanced technology solutions.

