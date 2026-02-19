Tripura's Tea Auction Revolution: State Targets April Launch

The proposed tea auction centre in Tripura, hailed as a potential game-changer for the local tea industry, is poised to become operational by April. The foundation stone for the state's first such facility was laid by Chief Minister Manik Saha at Gurkhabasti in March 2024.

Currently, India has seven operational tea auction centres. The new facility aims to streamline operations for local tea planters who presently rely on auction centres in Guwahati and Kolkata.

The Tripura Tea Development Corporation is responding to buyers' demands with a subsidy of Rs 4 per kg to enhance the centre's viability. With 54 operational tea estates producing 90 lakh kg of tea yearly, the state anticipates significant economic boosts and improved State GST income from this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)