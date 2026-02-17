Revitalizing Assam's Tea Industry: Elevated Wages and Empowerment Initiatives
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced plans to raise tea garden workers' wages, target orthodox tea for half of exports, and grant land rights. Initiatives include financial assistance, pregnancy compensation, and infrastructure development, including schools and skill centers, to improve living conditions and celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea.
In a significant move, Assam's Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, has unveiled plans to increase the wages of tea garden workers as part of broader efforts to enrich the state's tea industry. This announcement came during the presentation of the interim Budget for 2026-27 in the Assam Assembly.
To boost productivity and exports, the government aims to have orthodox tea account for half of the state's exports, capitalizing on new Free Trade Agreements. An increase in production subsidies will support this goal, alongside financial incentives disbursed to numerous tea gardens, highlighting a commitment to industry revival.
The government also focuses on improving the livelihoods of tea garden workers by granting land rights to families, offering one-time financial assistance, and constructing schools and community centers. These initiatives are part of celebrating 'Assam Tea's' 200th anniversary and empowering workers.