Revitalizing Assam's Tea Industry: Elevated Wages and Empowerment Initiatives

In a significant move, Assam's Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, has unveiled plans to increase the wages of tea garden workers as part of broader efforts to enrich the state's tea industry. This announcement came during the presentation of the interim Budget for 2026-27 in the Assam Assembly.

To boost productivity and exports, the government aims to have orthodox tea account for half of the state's exports, capitalizing on new Free Trade Agreements. An increase in production subsidies will support this goal, alongside financial incentives disbursed to numerous tea gardens, highlighting a commitment to industry revival.

The government also focuses on improving the livelihoods of tea garden workers by granting land rights to families, offering one-time financial assistance, and constructing schools and community centers. These initiatives are part of celebrating 'Assam Tea's' 200th anniversary and empowering workers.