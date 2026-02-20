Aluminium Prices Dip Amid Weak Market Trends

On Friday, aluminium prices experienced a decline, dropping by 35 paise to settle at Rs 311.40 per kg in futures trading. This decrease comes as participants trimmed their positions amid a generally weak trend in spot markets.

Data from the Multi Commodity Exchange indicated a fall in aluminium for March delivery by 0.11% to Rs 311.40 per kg, involving 375 lots. The move is largely attributed to participants cutting down their positions.

Analysts point out that the softer aluminium prices are chiefly due to a decrease in demand from the consuming industries, impacting market confidence and driving positions downward.

(With inputs from agencies.)