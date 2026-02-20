Left Menu

US Supreme Court Decision Brings Relief to Indian Exporters

Indian exporters welcome the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn tariffs imposed by Trump, offering a significant relief and restoring predictability in India-US trade. The ruling negates reciprocal tariffs but maintains Section 232 tariffs on certain materials, impacting sectors like steel and aluminium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:25 IST
US Supreme Court Decision Brings Relief to Indian Exporters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump has been met with approval by Indian exporters. The move is seen as a much-needed respite for Indian firms affected by country-specific duties.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), this ruling could lead to the removal of 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on India, potentially impacting up to 55 percent of Indian exports to the US, subject only to standard customs duties. The decision aids in restoring predictability in bilateral trade, said SC Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

However, significant duties remain on imports like steel and aluminium under Section 232. Critics argue these tariffs, which stem from the 1975 trade deficit debates, might not be justified. Ralhan suggests this ruling could pave the way for more constructive trade engagements between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
3
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
4
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026