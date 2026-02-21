Left Menu

Supreme Court Stalls Trump's Tariff Power: A Rare Rebuke

The Supreme Court ruled against President Trump's authority to unilaterally impose tariffs, causing political uncertainty. Trump's tariffs, a cornerstone of his economic strategy, faced backlash for increasing consumer costs. The decision highlights constitutional limits on executive power and challenges Trump's impact on trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:42 IST
The Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's tariff strategy, ruling on Friday that he overstepped his authority by declaring an economic emergency to impose new import taxes unilaterally. This decision marks a rare reprimand for a president who had made tariffs central to his economic policy.

Trump has long championed tariffs as a tool to bolster domestic manufacturing and employment, often referring to them as his 'favorite word.' However, the Court's ruling may exacerbate political and economic turmoil surrounding international trade as the election year looms.

The White House is now exploring alternative avenues to maintain tariffs, but such efforts may prolong an issue unpopular with many American voters, reflecting the broader tension between executive ambition and constitutional checks on power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

