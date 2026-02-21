Bridging the Heights: Himachal's Quest for Connectivity

Himachal Pradesh's public works minister, Vikramaditya Singh, met with Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting focused on the incomplete road projects in the challenging terrain of Dodra Kwar, part of Shimla district.

Singh highlighted that road sections under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-I are pending due to adverse weather, treacherous terrain, and a restricted working season. He emphasized the road's importance for rural connectivity, disaster management, and health services, requesting additional financial and technical support.

Chouhan acknowledged the urgency, promising to address the pending work and financial approvals with the Ministry of Finance. Singh also appealed to local representatives and landowners to expedite land acquisition by providing gift deeds, thus facilitating road network expansion across Himachal Pradesh.

