Tragic Bus Plunge in Nepal Claims 19 Lives

A devastating bus accident in Nepal has claimed the lives of 19 people, among them three foreign nationals, according to police reports. The incident occurred before dawn when a bus en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara fell 200 meters off a mountainous road in the Dhading district.

The tragedy struck as the bus, carrying 44 passengers, veered off the road at Behighat. Among the deceased are citizens from Britain, China, and India. Additionally, a New Zealander and another passenger from China were among the 25 people injured in the crash. They are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals within Kathmandu.

Nepal's hazardous road conditions are under scrutiny once more, as this mountainous nation's roads are notoriously poor. Hundreds are killed annually in road accidents. Responding to this latest tragedy, the government has announced an investigation to determine the cause and prevent future incidents.