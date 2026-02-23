UP delegation in Germany explores collaborations in health tech, data centre and AI solutions

A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday met Innoplexus & Partex CEO Gunjan Bhardwaj in Germany to explore collaborations in health technology, data centres and AI-based solutions. Carrying forward the visionary agenda of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a delegation from Uttar Pradesh led by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya held an important meeting in Frankfurt (Germany) with Gunjan Bhardwaj, CEO of technology company Innoplexus & Partex. Detailed discussions were held on possibilities for advanced collaboration in health technology, data centres and AI-based solutions, the UP government said in a statement. Bhardwaj shared plans to expand operations in India, and said that preparations are underway to establish data centres in Uttar Pradesh under a partnership model. He also proposed developing privacy-compliant healthcare data platforms and piloting AI-based healthcare projects in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Prayagraj. The meeting also resulted in an agreement on setting up computer centres, strengthening GCC (global capability centre) operations and promoting the use of AI in medical education. During the meeting, the visiting delegation and Bhardwaj emphasised ensuring strict data privacy standards, data localisation and good governance while making healthcare delivery more data-driven. In addition, extensive discussions were held on expanding government partnerships and exploring potential revenue generation opportunities, the statement said.

