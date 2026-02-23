Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW arrests Tuteja in DMF 'scam', Dhebar in CSMCL overtime payment irregularities

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) on Monday arrested former IAS officer Anil Tuteja for his alleged involvement in District Mineral Fund (DMF) irregularities that occurred during the previous Congress government in the state, an official said. Tuteja is in judicial remand in multiple scams, including alleged liquor scam in the state, he added. He was apprehended and presented before the special ACB/EOW court, which granted his custodial remand to the ACB/EOW till February 26, a statement from the agency said. ''A detailed investigation uncovered significant digital evidence, documents and statements that prima facie indicate Tuteja's involvement in securing and allocating DMF-funded works to individuals and firms known to him in exchange for commissions. Tuteja, through relatives and close associates, facilitated the allotment of DMF projects to multiple firms for financial gain,'' the statement said. Based on the evidence collected so far, cognizable offences involving misuse of government funds, criminal conspiracy and corrupt practices have been established prima facie, it said, adding further probe into the case is underway. The ACB/EOW had filed a chargesheet against nine persons in May 2025. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money laundering angle in the alleged DMF scam. The DMF is a trust set up in all districts of the state with an aim to work for the benefit of those affected by mining-related projects and activities. The ACB/EOW had registered FIR in connection with alleged DMF scam in January, 2024 based on the information provided by the ED. In another case, the ACB/EOW nabbed businessman Anwar Dhebar, who is the elder brother of former Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, in a case linked to alleged irregularities in overtime payments in Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government in the state. Anwar Dhebar is also in judicial remand for his alleged involvement in multiple scams, including liquor scam in the state. He was arrested and presented before the special court, which granted custodial remand to the ACB/EOW, the statement added. On November 29, 2023, Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 28.80 lakh from three individuals and informed the Chhattisgarh government for further action, following which the ACB/EOW registered a case in 2024, it added. ''The probe revealed large-scale payments made in the name of overtime or overtime allowance through manpower and placement agencies engaged by CSMCL. Bills submitted by agencies included overtime payments meant for employees working in liquor outlets, and the funds were released to agencies with the expectation that they would be disbursed to the concerned workers,'' the statement added. Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, approximately Rs 100 crore was reportedly paid under overtime heads, but instead of it being distributed to employees, a significant portion of the funds was withdrawn and diverted as illegal commissions through agencies, resulting in a financial loss to the government, it said. The investigation further found that commissions generated through the alleged scheme were ultimately delivered to Dhebar, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)