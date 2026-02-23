Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group, MBD Group partner to aid growth of Radisson Collection, Radisson RED in India

Alongside RHGs independent development initiatives and broader partner network, MBD Group will also undertake business development, management and franchising functions, for both brands at identified and mutually agreed locations, thereby further contributing to RHGs growth strategy in one of its key markets, it added.

Radisson Hotel Group, MBD Group partner to aid growth of Radisson Collection, Radisson RED in India
Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) and MBD Group on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership under the Master Franchise Agreement to aid the growth of RHG's luxury and lifestyle brands, Radisson Collection and Radisson RED, across India. Under this strategic partnership, MBD Group will support the development of Radisson Collection and Radisson RED hotels across India, according to a joint statement. Alongside RHG's independent development initiatives and broader partner network, MBD Group will also undertake business development, management and franchising functions, for both brands at identified and mutually agreed locations, thereby further contributing to RHG's growth strategy in one of its key markets, it added. ''India's premium hospitality market continues to see strong growth, alongside rising demand for contemporary, design-led lifestyle experiences. This strategic partnership further strengthens our ability to expand Radisson Collection and Radisson RED across key Indian markets, alongside our broader development initiatives. ''MBD Group has been a trusted partner to Radisson Hotel Group for over two decades, and together we are well positioned to scale these brands while creating distinctive hotels,'' said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, said, ''This partnership marks a decisive strategic milestone in MBD's hospitality evolution''. The planned portfolio is expected to follow an approximate mix of 80 per cent managed and franchised hotels and 20 per cent owned properties, reflecting a shared focus on scalable, asset-light expansion, she added.

