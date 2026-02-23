Left Menu

5 killed, at least 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Lucknow

Five people were killed and at least 14 injured when a double-decker bus overturned near the toll on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday evening after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. An injured passenger told PTI Videos that the bus driver was allegedly drunk and speeding.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:06 IST
5 killed, at least 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and at least 14 injured when a double-decker bus overturned near the toll on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday evening after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. According to officials, 80-85 passengers were onboard the bus, which was going from Ludhiana in Punjab to Motihari in Bihar, when the accident took place. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lucknow, Nipun Agarwal, said after the information about the accident was received at Gosainganj police station, police and administration officials and ambulances reached the spot. ''In this accident, five people -- one man, one woman and three children -- died. Police have sent the injured persons to trauma centres at SGPGI (Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences) and KGMU (King George's Medical University), where their condition is said to be stable,'' Agarwal said. A case has been registered in this connection, he said. Additional DCP (South) Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar told PTI that the 14 injured passengers have been referred to higher medical centres for treatment. The accident occurred at the 11.2-km mark of the expressway. After the accident, a crane was called in to lift the overturned bus and clear the expressway. An injured passenger told PTI Videos that the bus driver was allegedly drunk and speeding. ''Today I left Panipat for Nepal. The driver was driving at a very high speed. He could not control the bus, causing it to overturn,'' the passenger said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Trump tariff plans

PRECIOUS-Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Trump tariff plans

 Global
2
Centre earns over Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal in last two months

Centre earns over Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal in last two months

 India
3
EU fails to pass new sanctions targeting Russia due to Hungary's objection

EU fails to pass new sanctions targeting Russia due to Hungary's objection

 Belgium
4
IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct in-dept probe

IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026