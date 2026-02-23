Tensions Erupt at Panipat Refinery Over Workers' Demands

In a dramatic turn of events, workers at the Panipat refinery staged a protest that escalated into an altercation with security personnel on Monday. The unrest was sparked by demands for improved working conditions, prompting workers to resort to stone pelting, damaging vehicles in the process.

Security forces, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), urged demonstrators to maintain peace and protest within a designated area. However, tensions flared when some workers, wielding sticks, retaliated against the containment effort, damaging vehicles on-site.

Local law enforcement responded swiftly, deploying a police force to manage the situation. Officials, including Deputy Superintendent Rajbir Singh, reported control over the unrest. A subsequent meeting was arranged between worker representatives and refinery management to address the demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)