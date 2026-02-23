Left Menu

Tensions Erupt at Panipat Refinery Over Workers' Demands

Protesting workers at a Panipat refinery clashed with security forces, leading to stone pelting and vehicle damage. They were advocating for better working conditions, including fixed hours and amenities. The situation was controlled with police intervention, and a meeting was scheduled between workers and refinery officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:09 IST
Tensions Erupt at Panipat Refinery Over Workers' Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, workers at the Panipat refinery staged a protest that escalated into an altercation with security personnel on Monday. The unrest was sparked by demands for improved working conditions, prompting workers to resort to stone pelting, damaging vehicles in the process.

Security forces, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), urged demonstrators to maintain peace and protest within a designated area. However, tensions flared when some workers, wielding sticks, retaliated against the containment effort, damaging vehicles on-site.

Local law enforcement responded swiftly, deploying a police force to manage the situation. Officials, including Deputy Superintendent Rajbir Singh, reported control over the unrest. A subsequent meeting was arranged between worker representatives and refinery management to address the demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

 Global
3
Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

 Global
4
Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026