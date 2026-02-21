J.P. Nadda Launches Indigenous Td Vaccine at CRI Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri J.P. Nadda on Friday launched the indigenously manufactured Tetanus and Adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine at the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, marking what he described as a historic milestone in India’s journey towards health self-reliance and strengthened public health security.

Congratulating the scientists, technical experts and staff of CRI, the Minister said the indigenous production of the Td vaccine is a significant step towards reinforcing India’s vaccine ecosystem and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in health and pharmaceuticals.

55 Lakh Doses for Universal Immunization Programme

With the formal launch, the Td vaccine has been introduced for supply under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), the world’s largest immunization initiative. CRI will supply 55 lakh doses to the UIP by April 2026, with production expected to scale up further in subsequent years.

The move is expected to strengthen routine immunization coverage for adolescents and adults, while reducing dependence on external procurement and bolstering domestic manufacturing capacity.

Strengthening India’s Global Vaccine Leadership

Highlighting India’s global stature, Shri Nadda said the country is widely recognised as the “pharmacy of the world” and ranks among the largest vaccine manufacturers globally. He noted that India has achieved Maturity Level 3 under the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global benchmarking of regulatory systems, reflecting the strength and reliability of its vaccine regulatory framework.

Institutions such as CRI, he said, have played a vital role in achieving these standards and modernising public sector vaccine manufacturing.

Shri Nadda emphasised that CRI is the first government institute to manufacture vaccines under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, underlining the modernisation and revitalisation of public sector units.

From Decades-Long Development to Rapid Vaccine Innovation

Recalling the evolution of vaccine development globally, the Minister pointed out that earlier scientific timelines were significantly longer — the tetanus vaccine took decades to develop, tuberculosis medicines evolved over nearly 30 years, and the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine required close to a century of scientific progress.

In contrast, during the COVID-19 pandemic, India developed two indigenous vaccines within nine months and administered over 220 crore doses, including booster shots. Vaccination certificates were delivered digitally, showcasing India’s digital transformation in public health delivery.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries, of which 48 received them free of cost — demonstrating both manufacturing capacity and global solidarity.

Universal Immunization Programme: Scale and Impact

Describing the UIP as the world’s largest immunization programme, Shri Nadda said it currently provides 11 vaccines protecting against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

Every year, approximately 2 to 2.5 crore children are born in India, and a similar number of women become pregnant. The annual immunization cohort comprises nearly 5 crore beneficiaries — around 2.5 crore pregnant women and 2.5 crore children.

From pregnancy registration onward, beneficiaries are digitally tracked through platforms such as U-WIN. Expectant mothers receive five antenatal check-ups, including at least one by a specialist. The immunization and tracking process continues until the child reaches 16 years of age, covering 27 doses under the programme.

Due to sustained efforts and systematic monitoring, vaccine coverage in the country has reached nearly 99 percent, reflecting what the Minister described as a transformative shift in India’s public health landscape.

Expanding Health Security and Coverage

The Minister linked the vaccine launch to broader health sector reforms. He highlighted Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as the world’s largest publicly funded health coverage scheme, benefiting over 62 crore people. All citizens above 70 years of age, irrespective of socio-economic criteria, are eligible for health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per year under the scheme.

He also noted improvements in maternal healthcare, with institutional deliveries increasing from 79 percent to 89 percent, signalling enhanced access to healthcare facilities and stronger maternal health services.

Reinforcing National Health Security

Shri Nadda reiterated that sustained policy reforms, institutional strengthening and domestic manufacturing capacity are central to safeguarding national health security.

The launch of the indigenous Td vaccine at CRI Kasauli, he said, exemplifies how modernised public sector institutions can anchor India’s immunization backbone while supporting both domestic and global health commitments.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, representatives of State Health Departments, public health experts and stakeholders, including Dr. Dimple Kasana, Director, CRI Kasauli, were present at the event.