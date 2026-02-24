Air Canada to resume flights to Mexico's Puerto Vallarta from Tuesday
Air Canada said on Monday it will resume full operations from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to Mexico's Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday.
Canada's largest carrier also said that operations from Toronto to Guadalajara in western Mexico will resume on Wednesday. Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico and American Airlines had suspended flights to the area, following violence after the killing of a Mexican drug kingpin on Sunday.
