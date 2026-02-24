Air Canada to resume flights to Mexico's Puerto Vallarta from Tuesday

​Air Canada ​said ‌on Monday ​it will resume full ‌operations from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to Mexico's Puerto ‌Vallarta on Tuesday.

Canada's ‌largest carrier also said that operations from Toronto to ⁠Guadalajara ​in ⁠western Mexico will resume ⁠on Wednesday. Air Canada, United Airlines, ​Aeromexico and American Airlines had ⁠suspended flights to the ⁠area, ​following violence after the killing of ⁠a Mexican drug kingpin ⁠on ⁠Sunday.

