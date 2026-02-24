UPDATE 4-Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader was killed after visit from romantic partner

A visit from ​a romantic partner of infamous cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," led to his ‌capture ​and death, Mexican authorities said in an assessment of Sunday's operation, after which 25 members of the National Guard military police were killed in retaliatory violence. Oseguera, Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, was the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The U.S. had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest. He died in a helicopter after being injured in a military operation by Mexican special ‌forces in a wooded area outside the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco, according to Mexico's defense ministry. Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said information from a confidante of one of Oseguera's romantic partners helped officials quickly plan the raid for the following day at the crime boss' compound.

During the raid, Oseguera's gunmen opened fire on security forces and the conflict moved to a cabin complex in a wooded area, where he was injured along with two of his bodyguards. The three were transported by helicopter to Mexico City but did not survive. "Unfortunately, ‌they died on the way," Trevilla said, speaking at the president's daily press conference.

Authorities said they found rifles with grenade launchers, rocket launchers and mortar shells at the site. Mexico's Attorney General's Office said it was carrying out necessary proceedings across 14 ‌states - nearly half of the country. RETALIATORY VIOLENCE SURGES ACROSS MEXICO Oseguera's death triggered violence across Mexico, as cartel loyalists blocked roads and burned cars in retaliation against the government.

Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch told reporters at the press conference that 30 cartel members were killed in these attacks, as well as one bystander. At least 70 people were arrested in seven states. No foreigners were reported harmed, the government said in a statement.

According to the defense ministry, attacks in Jalisco were masterminded by Oseguera's right-hand man and top financial chief known as "El Tuli," who was also killed in a clash with security forces as they attempted to arrest him. The cartel operative offered a ⁠20,000 peso ($1,160) reward for ​the deaths of military personnel, according to Trevilla.

Garcia added that ⁠authorities were closely monitoring for a reaction or restructuring within the cartel that could unleash further violence. "There is already a specific surveillance of several leaders of this criminal organization," he said. Officials said that U.S. intelligence was used to help pinpoint the exact location of the Tapalpa compound but underscored that the operation was Mexican.

"There was ⁠no participation in this operation of U.S. forces. What there was, was an exchange of information," President Claudia Sheinbaum said. TRUMP CALLS FOR MORE EFFORTS

Trevilla was moved to tears as he offered condolences to the relatives of Mexican security officers who died in the aftermath on Sunday, in which officials registered ​at least 85 roadblocks across Mexico. The flare-ups caused airlines to cancel flights on Sunday, and on Monday morning shares in Mexican airline Volaris and airport operators GAP and ASUR were down more than 4%. Airline Aeromexico said on Monday that ⁠it was gradually resuming flights. Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the immediate impact would hit tourism, but if the unrest drags on, it could also risk electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in Jalisco state.

Besides electronics manufacturing, Jalisco state is also an agricultural hub for products such as eggs, berries and avocados, as well as the birthplace ⁠and ​a leading producer of tequila

. "Beyond the macro implications, the killing shows that Mexico's government is doing what it can to appease the Trump administration ahead of this year's USMCA review," she added, referring to the U.S.-Canada-Mexico free trade pact.

However, on Monday morning U.S. President Donald Trump called on Mexico to further boost its efforts targeting drug cartels. "Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!" he wrote in a social media post. Oseguera's death deals a strong blow to the CJNG cartel, believed to be a major supplier ⁠of fentanyl to the U.S. While the U.S. has pushed Mexico for more action on drug trafficking, Mexican authorities have also long called on the U.S. to do more to limit the illegal sales of firearms that bolster the vast, deadly arsenals of ⁠cartels that operate inside its territory. According to U.S. government data, some ⁠70% of illegal arms traced in Mexico came from the U.S. Over 130,000 people are missing in Mexico, where much of the country's violence is associated with organized crime groups. Sheinbaum said the situation was normalizing and that her government's priority was ensuring peace and security. There were no active roadblocks as of Monday morning, she said.

State oil firm Pemex said its operations were working normally and ‌fuel supplies were guaranteed nationwide, though it was monitoring ‌the safety of its facilities. ($1 = 17.2571 Mexican pesos)

