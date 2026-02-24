Moxie Power Generation to supply 558 MW electricity to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corp

Adani Power arm Moxie Power Generation has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corp for supply of 558 MW (net) of power for a period of five years. Moxie Power operates a 1,200 MW (2X 600 MW) power plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, a company statement said. According to the statement, Adani Power, India's largest private power producer with a generation capacity of 18.15 GW, on Tuesday said its subsidiary Moxie Power Generation Ltd (MPGL) has received a letter of award from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corp (TNPDCL) for supply of 558 MW (net) of power for a period of 5 years. The MPGL emerged as the lowest bidder in a tightly contested bid by offering a tariff of Rs 5.910 per unit, with supply starting April 1, 2026. Now, both units of the plant have power supply agreements, and more than 95 per cent of Adani Power's total operating capacity is secured with medium to long-term contracts. This provides significant long-term revenue visibility and also derisks the company from short-term market volatility. The company aims to achieve almost 100 per cent power purchase agreement (PPA) tie-up for all its operational and under commissioning plants over the coming years. This power supply agreement is expected to benefit Tamil Nadu consumers by providing an additional 558 MW of reliable and high-quality power, enhance grid stability, and support uninterrupted electricity supply to households, businesses, and industries. By securing power at a competitive tariff, consumers are expected to benefit from more affordable and dependable energy in the years ahead. Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

