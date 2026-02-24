Left Menu

India's Economic Success: A Model of Stability and Growth

The Indian economy is experiencing high, stable, and accelerating growth characterized by macroeconomic stability, policy consistency, and diverse demand. With significant improvements in GDP, inflation, and income, India's economy stands out among emerging markets. Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta highlights the country's progress during the CDS Foundation Day Lecture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:42 IST
India's Economic Success: A Model of Stability and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy has become a beacon of growth and stability, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor, Poonam Gupta. In her address at the 14th Foundation Day Lecture of the Centre for Development Studies, she highlighted the Indian economy's trajectory as one characterized by high and sustained economic expansion.

The nation's growth story is underpinned by robust macroeconomic stability, consistent policies, and a diverse demand base, Gupta noted. Contrasting sharply with other emerging economies, India has averaged a growth rate rising from 5.7% in the 1980s to 7.7% recently, marking it as a standout performer.

Gupta also pointed to the remarkable progress in key macroeconomic indicators, including a tenfold increase in per capita income and a healthier banking sector. These developments have fortified the economy, aiding the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and creating a platform for sustained future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

 India
2
Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

 India
3
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026