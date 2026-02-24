Left Menu

Kenyans Trapped in Cambodia Demand Government Intervention

Over 600 Kenyans in Cambodia claim they were trapped in a trafficking scheme and urge their government to secure their return. Cambodia's interior ministry states they rescued some as part of anti-scam operations. Kenyan High Court filings cite constitutional protections against torture and slavery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:53 IST
Kenyans Trapped in Cambodia Demand Government Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 600 Kenyans allegedly trapped in Cambodia by a trafficking scheme have appealed to their government for help in securing their return home. The group claims they were kept in a guarded compound, forced into arduous labor, and suffered abuse.

According to documents submitted to Kenya's High Court, they endured 16-hour workdays under duress and many sustained injuries without receiving proper medical care. The court petition calls on Kenya's foreign ministry and other state bodies to provide immediate consular assistance and organize their repatriation.

Cambodia's interior ministry, which has launched a campaign against scam centers in Southeast Asia, states the Kenyans should leave by February 28 to avoid legal action. However, it describes the threat of imprisonment as a misunderstanding, assuring rescued individuals are housed in "safety shelters" until diplomatic resolutions can be reached.

