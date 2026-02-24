Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

In a tragic mishap on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, lost their lives, while another child sustained severe injuries. The accident took place in Nuh district when the car's driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, according to police sources.

The family, hailing from Jaipur, was returning home after attending a wedding. Naveen Soni, the driver, dozed off near the Hilalpur toll plaza, causing the car to lose control and flip several times. Locals rushed to their aid, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital.

Doctors confirmed the death of the young boy, Vihansh, upon arrival, while Naveen and his wife, Madhuri, succumbed to their injuries later. Their other son, Krishna, remains hospitalized. Police continue to investigate the accident, having released the bodies to the family post-autopsy, SHO Vinod Kumar reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)