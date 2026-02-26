Left Menu

Aye Finance: Powerhouse in India's Fastest-Growing Companies List

Aye Finance has been highlighted as a top performer, ranking 26th in 'India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026' list by Time Magazine. The company showcased significant revenue growth, cementing its position in the financial sector. Aye Finance caters to micro-scale enterprises with tailored financial solutions, recently raising INR 1050 crores through a successful IPO.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:12 IST
Aye Finance: Powerhouse in India's Fastest-Growing Companies List
Time Magazine Ranks Aye Finance Among India's Top 30 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2026. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Aye Finance, a leader in business loans for micro-scale enterprises in India, has earned the distinctive honor of being ranked 26th in the prestigious 'India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026' list by Time Magazine. This recognition highlights the company's transformative impact on the financial sector and robust business model.

In collaboration with Statista, Time Magazine compiled the list by evaluating revenue growth from 6,000 companies across various sectors in India from March 2022 to March 2025. The metrics for inclusion comprised significant organic revenue growth, excluding figures from mergers, acquisitions, or subsidiaries. Aye Finance achieved 239.3% Absolute Growth and a 50.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate, showcasing their resilience in a dynamic financial landscape.

Managing Director Sanjay Sharma emphasized the company's success as 'a powerful validation,' serving India's economic 'missing middle' as both a social and scalable business solution. A Middle-Layer Non-Banking Financial Company, Aye Finance extends credit service to MSMEs in diverse sectors and recently fortified its capital with a INR 1050 crore IPO.

