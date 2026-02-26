ADB Opens 2026 MDB Chairship with Push for Coordinated Action

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has convened the first 2026 meeting of the Heads of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) Group, formally launching its chairship with a call for deeper coordination to address rising global economic and development pressures.

Held virtually, the meeting brought together leaders of the world’s major multilateral development institutions to assess the global outlook and align priorities for the year ahead.

Coordinated Action Amid Global Uncertainty

ADB President Masato Kanda, who now chairs the group, said closer cooperation is essential as developing economies face mounting debt stress, climate risks, and investment gaps.

“At a time of growing global complexity, MDB coordination matters more than ever,” Mr Kanda said.

“We reaffirmed a common direction: bringing together our combined institutional weight to help unlock scale, demonstrate impact, and shift outcomes.”

He added that ADB’s chairship would focus on ensuring the group remains “relevant, pragmatic, and responsive to shareholder expectations,” while linking regional development priorities to the evolving global financing architecture.

2026 Priorities: Private Capital and Joint Action

The MDB Heads agreed to concentrate efforts throughout 2026 on:

Crowding in private capital at scale

Expanding overall MDB financing capacity

Strengthening institutional collaboration and operational delivery

Increasing joint action in high-impact sectors

Key thematic priorities identified include:

Job creation and economic resilience

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation

Water security and infrastructure

Critical minerals supply chains

Nature and biodiversity finance

The agenda reflects growing recognition that public balance sheets alone cannot meet the trillions of dollars needed annually to achieve climate and development goals.

Expanding MDB Impact

The Heads of MDB Group comprises:

African Development Bank Group

Asian Development Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Council of Europe Development Bank

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

European Investment Bank

Inter-American Development Bank

Islamic Development Bank

New Development Bank

World Bank Group

The International Monetary Fund also participates in discussions.

Together, MDBs represent a central pillar of the global development finance system, mobilising hundreds of billions of dollars annually in sovereign and private sector financing.

Aligning Regional and Global Financing Systems

ADB’s chairship comes at a time of reform momentum across MDBs, including capital adequacy reviews, balance sheet optimisation, and efforts to improve collaboration following the G20’s calls for more efficient use of development finance institutions.

By strengthening alignment across institutions, MDB leaders aim to reduce duplication, improve co-financing mechanisms, and deliver faster, more scalable solutions — particularly in climate finance and infrastructure.

“As Chair, ADB will work to ensure our process remains responsive and impactful,” Mr Kanda said.

The 2026 MDB coordination agenda signals an intensified push to leverage combined institutional strength in tackling some of the most urgent global challenges, from climate transition to digital disruption and inclusive growth.