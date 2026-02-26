India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal convened with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to explore avenues for bolstering trade relations between India and the United States.

In a social media update, Goyal noted the productive dialogue aimed at expanding economic cooperation. The talks are crucial as the two nations advance towards finalizing the legal framework for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement.

The bilateral discussions follow the US Supreme Court's decision to nullify sweeping tariffs by the former US administration, prompting a 10% tariff imposition on global imports for a temporary period of 150 days.

