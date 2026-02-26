Left Menu

India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with US officials to discuss enhancing trade relations. This pivotal meeting comes as both nations work toward completing the legal framework for a bilateral trade agreement. The US recently imposed 10% tariffs following a Supreme Court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:01 IST
India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal convened with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to explore avenues for bolstering trade relations between India and the United States.

In a social media update, Goyal noted the productive dialogue aimed at expanding economic cooperation. The talks are crucial as the two nations advance towards finalizing the legal framework for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement.

The bilateral discussions follow the US Supreme Court's decision to nullify sweeping tariffs by the former US administration, prompting a 10% tariff imposition on global imports for a temporary period of 150 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
2
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India
3
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026