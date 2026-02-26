Left Menu

ArcelorMittal Advances with New Indian Tech Hub

ArcelorMittal has launched its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad and Pune, India, positioning itself as a strategic technology and business hub. AMGBT aims to enhance digital innovation and business processes. By hiring 2,000 professionals, ArcelorMittal seeks to drive global operational efficiency and growth.

Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:35 IST
Hyderabad, Telangana, India – ArcelorMittal, a leading global steel and mining company, has inaugurated its new Global Capability Centers (GCC) in Hyderabad and Pune, India. These centers, known as ArcelorMittal Global Business & Technologies (AMGBT), are expected to play a pivotal role in the company's global strategy by focusing on technology and business services.

Designed as hubs for innovation and efficiency, the centers aim to enhance digital technology, IT infrastructure, and other key services. ArcelorMittal's investment seeks to leverage India's talent pool, underscoring the company's commitment to operational excellence and sustained growth.

The launch reflects ArcelorMittal's dedication to creating a dynamic work environment. This initiative features a robust talent recruitment plan, with a target to employ 2,000 professionals, thereby reinforcing its position in the global marketplace as a leader in steel production and technological advancement.

