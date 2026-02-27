Vocational Training Fuels Senegal’s Youth Jobs Drive

Once overshadowed by traditional universities, vocational education in Senegal is emerging as a central pillar of the country’s strategy to tackle youth unemployment, boost entrepreneurship and power long-term economic growth.

At the Institut Supérieur d’Enseignement Professionnel (ISEP) in Thiès, the shift is visible in bustling workshops, simulation labs and industry-linked classrooms where theory meets real-world application.

In a multimedia studio, Nicole Diedhiou adjusts sound levels before greeting her students. A graduate of ISEP-Thiès’s multimedia products management programme, she now works as a Sound Technician at Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS) while teaching workshops at her former school.

Her journey—from student to professional to mentor—illustrates how practical, skills-based education is reshaping opportunities for Senegal’s young population.

A Demographic Opportunity — and Challenge

With more than half of Senegal’s population under 25, the country faces mounting pressure to create jobs at scale. Yet as recently as 2019, only 3.5% of students were enrolled in short-term professional or technical programmes, leaving a gap between graduate qualifications and labour market needs.

That began to change in 2013 with the launch of ISEP-Thiès, the country’s first public tertiary vocational institute.

“Our programmes are designed to align training with the needs of the industrial sector,” said Dr. Mouhidine Abdoukhadre Sanoko, Deputy Director of ISEP-Thiès. “Since our first graduating class in 2014, around 90% of our graduates have successfully entered the job market.”

Hands-On Learning, Real Opportunities

ISEP’s two-year programmes focus on high-growth sectors including:

Agriculture and agro-processing

Renewable energy

Mining and construction

Water and sanitation

Tourism and commerce

ICT and multimedia

Transport and logistics

Courses are co-designed with private sector partners, and each student completes an extended internship to bridge classroom learning and workplace experience.

“Training at ISEP is highly rewarding,” said first-year renewable energy student Serigne Modou Mbengue. “We see how theory connects to real problems. The technical skills we are acquiring inspire us to consider launching a business.”

In the Transport and Logistics Department, former student Sokhna Ndiaye now teaches the next generation.

“We spend a lot of time in companies so that students see how the sector really works,” she said. “When the institution needed me, I decided to come back. I feel fulfilled returning to contribute.”

From Pilot Project to National Network

Supported by the World Bank–financed Tertiary Education Governance and Financing for Results Project, ISEP-Thiès trained more than 7,300 students over a decade—about half of them women.

Key outcomes include:

Completion rates above 99%

Nearly 90% employment shortly after graduation

Around 15% of graduates launching their own businesses

Encouraged by these results, Senegal expanded the model nationwide. New institutes opened in Diamniadio, Richard-Toll, Bignona and Matam.

In 2023, the $206.9 million Espoir-Jeunes (“Hope for Youth”) project — funded by the World Bank and partners — accelerated the expansion. Eight additional ISEPs are now under construction, and ISEP-Diamniadio is expanding capacity from 400 to 1,500 students.

As of May 2025, nearly 14,913 students — including 7,971 women — were enrolled across the ISEP network.

Advancing Gender Inclusion

Gender equality remains a core objective. Nearly 9,000 women have benefited from ISEP programmes, with targeted outreach encouraging participation in traditionally male-dominated fields such as logistics, ICT and engineering.

The institutes also operate a graduate tracer system to monitor employment outcomes six to twelve months after graduation, helping refine programmes and strengthen alignment with employer demand.

Across Senegal, alumni are launching businesses in renewable energy, agro-processing, logistics and multimedia production — contributing to local job creation and economic resilience.

A Shift in Perception

In Thiès, as students leave campus discussing internships and startup ideas, vocational education is no longer seen as a fallback option.

“ISEP goes to great lengths to train its students well,” Nicole said. “Earning a degree there allows you to move forward, to have more confidence, and to give of yourself.”

By linking industry-driven skills to national development priorities, Senegal’s vocational education model is positioning youth not only as job seekers — but as job creators.