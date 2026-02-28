Tragic Baramati Plane Crash: AAIB Identifies Key Safety Lapses

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report concerning the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar alongside four others. The crash occurred due to visibility levels below the required standard and maintenance lapses on the runway.

The AAIB report noted fading runway markings and loose gravel on the runway surface, raising concerns about safety standards. It urged the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to implement stringent safety measures and enhance landing aids, particularly at uncontrolled airfields vulnerable to similar risks.

The report highlights the necessity for rigorous safety protocols, especially for non-scheduled and VIP flights, recommending DGCA to issue clear safety directions ensuring compliance through regular audits. The bureau also emphasized potential future safety recommendations to boost overall aviation safety.