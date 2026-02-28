Left Menu

Tragic Baramati Plane Crash: AAIB Identifies Key Safety Lapses

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on a Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The report cites inadequate visibility and maintenance issues on the runway, urging DGCA to enhance safety standards at uncontrolled airfields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:35 IST
Tragic Baramati Plane Crash: AAIB Identifies Key Safety Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report concerning the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar alongside four others. The crash occurred due to visibility levels below the required standard and maintenance lapses on the runway.

The AAIB report noted fading runway markings and loose gravel on the runway surface, raising concerns about safety standards. It urged the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to implement stringent safety measures and enhance landing aids, particularly at uncontrolled airfields vulnerable to similar risks.

The report highlights the necessity for rigorous safety protocols, especially for non-scheduled and VIP flights, recommending DGCA to issue clear safety directions ensuring compliance through regular audits. The bureau also emphasized potential future safety recommendations to boost overall aviation safety.

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026