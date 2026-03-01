Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Bihar: Bus-Truck Accident Claims Lives

A bus-truck collision in Bihar's Kaimur district led to the death of three individuals, including a girl, and several injuries. The accident occurred near the Nasej railway crossing when a dumper truck collided with a bus. Police are investigating the cause, and survivors are receiving treatment.

Tragic Collision in Bihar: Bus-Truck Accident Claims Lives
A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Kaimur district early Sunday morning when a bus and truck collided, resulting in three fatalities, including a young girl.

The accident took place near the Nasej railway crossing at around 6 am, according to law enforcement reports. A senior police official disclosed that the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet, but post-mortem examinations are underway.

Meanwhile, survivors, some of whom sustained serious injuries, are currently receiving medical attention at Sadar Hospital in Bhabua. Eyewitnesses reported that the dumper truck was speeding and wrongfully navigating against ongoing traffic, culminating in the catastrophe.

