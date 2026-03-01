Tragic Collision in Bihar: Bus-Truck Accident Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Kaimur district early Sunday morning when a bus and truck collided, resulting in three fatalities, including a young girl.

The accident took place near the Nasej railway crossing at around 6 am, according to law enforcement reports. A senior police official disclosed that the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet, but post-mortem examinations are underway.

Meanwhile, survivors, some of whom sustained serious injuries, are currently receiving medical attention at Sadar Hospital in Bhabua. Eyewitnesses reported that the dumper truck was speeding and wrongfully navigating against ongoing traffic, culminating in the catastrophe.

