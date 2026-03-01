Air Travel Chaos: Extensive Flight Cancellations Amid Middle East Tensions

In the wake of recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, air travel across the Middle East faces widespread disruption. Airlines globally have been forced to cancel or defer flights, citing closed airspace and security concerns.

Maps from flight-tracking services show an empty sky over key Middle Eastern regions, including Iran, Iraq, and the UAE. Significant airlines like Emirates, Air France, and British Airways are among those suspending services, impacting travel plans for thousands of passengers.

The developments come as airlines assess the volatile situation, leading to extended suspensions and rerouted flights. The aviation industry faces severe operational challenges, with regional airspace closures exacerbating scheduling complexities.