Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

The Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC) plans an indefinite statewide protest starting March 5, over arbitrary e-challan issuings and the financial burden on the transport sector. Despite the government's assurance to review unjust penalties, M-TAC remains firm, expressing dissatisfaction with hollow assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:37 IST
  • India

In Maharashtra, transporters are preparing for a major statewide protest beginning March 5 due to grievances surrounding e-challan issuings. Spearheaded by the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC), participants include truckers, private bus operators, and taxi unions.

Despite attempts from Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to calm tensions, M-TAC leaders voiced dissatisfaction with what they consider empty promises. They emphasized the hardship caused by arbitrary e-challans and a growing financial strain on their industry.

A proposed meeting on March 5 hopes to address these concerns. However, unless concrete solutions are forthcoming, nearly one lakh transporters plan to gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to insist on reforms, including waivers and amendments to the electronic traffic enforcement system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

