Injury Setbacks for Wales in Six Nations Campaign

Wales has announced that flyhalf Sam Costelow will miss their upcoming Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin, as he is still recovering from an ankle injury. The team is optimistic that he will be fit to play in their final game against Italy on March 14.

Assistant coach Matt Sherratt confirmed Costelow's absence during a press conference, expressing hope that the player will participate later in the tournament. The team has also suffered additional setbacks, with both lock Rhys Davies and loose forward Taine Plumtree sidelined for the remainder of the series.

In response, the Welsh team has enlisted the Dragons' versatile forward Ryan Woodman as a replacement. Additionally, Cardiff prop Keiron Assiratti, initially withdrawn due to injury, has rejoined the squad. The recent changes reflect the team's ongoing challenges due to injuries. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

