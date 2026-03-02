Left Menu

Ukrainian Troops Regain Ground in Strategic Counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops have successfully regained nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region since January, marking significant progress in their counteroffensive against Russian forces. Spearheaded by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, this marks the first time since summer 2024 that Ukraine has reclaimed more territory than lost, aided by restricted Russian access to Starlink communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:00 IST
Ukrainian troops have successfully retaken nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region since the end of January, as confirmed by the Ukrainian general staff. The counteroffensive is advancing along the southeastern frontline, aiming to reclaim more Ukrainian territory.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukrainian forces have regained more land in the past month than they had lost since summer 2024. The progress comes after Russian forces faced communication setbacks due to SpaceX owner Elon Musk's decision to restrict their Starlink terminal usage following Kyiv's request.

Over the winter, Russian forces launched intensified strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, but the Ukrainian military held the line and even expanded operations near Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole. The campaign continues amid attempts to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.

