Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

A truck driver, Virdi Chand Gurjar, died in a tragic accident in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, after his vehicle hit a divider, overturned, and caught fire due to spilled diesel. The driver, unable to escape, was burnt alive. Firefighters managed to control the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 30-year-old truck driver in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, after his vehicle collided with a road divider, overturned, and caught fire.

Identified as Virdi Chand Gurjar, the driver was a resident of Karadala village in Ajmer district. The incident occurred late Monday night while the truck was traveling from Agra to Jaipur and lost control near Saras Chauraha.

The overturned truck spilled diesel onto the road, leading to a fire. Despite rapid response from the fire brigade, Gurjar tragically perished in the blaze as he was trapped inside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

