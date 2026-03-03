Wildlife on the Move: Rare Zoo Animals Travel by Train from Jammu to Chennai

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has embarked on an unprecedented journey by transporting rare zoo animals via train, from Jammu to Chennai. This marks a significant leap in long-distance wildlife transit.

Two leopard cats and two black bears were moved in a special parcel van attached to train 16032, traveling nearly 2,800 km to reach MGR Chennai in approximately 54 hours. Officials assert that this is quicker and safer than road travel.

The initiative was led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, highlighting the division's prowess in logistics and animal safety. Accompanied by experienced veterinarians, the animals' health and safety were prioritized, adhering to stringent BIS norms. This operation sets new standards for wildlife transportation by rail.