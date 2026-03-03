Left Menu

Wildlife on the Move: Rare Zoo Animals Travel by Train from Jammu to Chennai

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has executed a pioneering initiative of transporting rare zoo animals from Jammu to Chennai by train. This endeavor, involving two leopard cats and two black bears, covers a 2,800 km journey in 54 hours, showcasing safe and efficient animal logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Two leopard cats and two black bears were moved in a special parcel van attached to train 16032, traveling nearly 2,800 km to reach MGR Chennai in approximately 54 hours. Officials assert that this is quicker and safer than road travel.

The initiative was led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, highlighting the division's prowess in logistics and animal safety. Accompanied by experienced veterinarians, the animals' health and safety were prioritized, adhering to stringent BIS norms. This operation sets new standards for wildlife transportation by rail.

