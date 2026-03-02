Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Mozambique was once one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. Between 2000 and 2015, the country expanded at an average rate of nearly 8 percent a year, attracting major foreign investment and raising hopes of lasting prosperity. But that momentum came to a halt in 2016 after previously undisclosed state-backed debts triggered a financial crisis. Investor confidence collapsed, external financing dried up, and growth fell sharply.

Since then, the economy has grown at less than 3 percent a year on average. With the population expanding at almost the same pace, income per person has barely increased. Poverty, which had fallen significantly during the boom years, has climbed back up. Today, roughly two-thirds of Mozambicans live below the poverty line. The earlier growth model delivered strong headline numbers, but it did not build a broad and resilient economic base.

A Youth Boom and a Jobs Challenge

Mozambique is one of the youngest countries in the world. The median age is just 17, and nearly half of the population is under 15. This demographic trend could be a huge advantage, but only if the economy creates enough jobs.

By 2030, the country will need to generate around 550,000 new jobs every year just to absorb young people entering the labor market. So far, job creation has not kept pace. Economic growth has not translated into enough employment opportunities, especially compared to other emerging markets. Large gas projects in the pipeline may boost exports and government revenue, but they are capital-intensive and will create relatively few jobs. Without stronger job growth, poverty and social tensions could worsen.

An Economy That Has Not Diversified

One of the key weaknesses in Mozambique’s economy is its limited diversification. Agriculture still employs about three-quarters of the workforce and contributes roughly a quarter of national output. Yet productivity in farming remains low. Many small farmers lack access to irrigation, modern seeds, fertilizer, finance, and reliable markets. Crop yields are well below regional averages, and climate shocks frequently disrupt production.

At the same time, manufacturing has struggled to expand. While the industrial sector has grown, much of that growth has come from mining and extractive industries rather than factories that create large numbers of jobs. This heavy reliance on natural resources makes the economy vulnerable to global price swings and limits opportunities for broad-based employment.

Informality is another major feature of the economy. About 95 percent of workers are employed in the informal sector. These jobs often provide basic livelihoods but are usually low-paying and insecure. Few businesses transition into the formal economy, which limits tax revenues, worker protections, and long-term productivity gains.

Gaps in Education, Infrastructure, and Finance

Human development indicators show deep structural challenges. Secondary school enrollment remains low, life expectancy is relatively short, and access to electricity is limited in many parts of the country. High adolescent fertility and persistent gender gaps further strain families and public services. These weaknesses make it harder for Mozambique to build the skilled workforce needed for modern industries.

Public finances are also under pressure. A large wage bill and rising interest payments consume a significant share of government spending, leaving limited room for investment in infrastructure, health, education, and social protection. Social cash transfers to vulnerable households have fallen sharply in recent years.

Meanwhile, access to finance remains a major constraint for businesses. After 2016, bank lending shifted increasingly toward the government, crowding out credit to the private sector. Many firms report that limited access to loans prevents them from expanding, hiring workers, or investing in new equipment.

A Path Toward Inclusive Growth

Despite these challenges, Mozambique’s future is not predetermined. The country has significant natural resources, a young population, and strong potential in agriculture, tourism, and services. The key will be shifting toward a more inclusive, job-rich growth model.

This means boosting agricultural productivity through better inputs, irrigation, and rural infrastructure. It means encouraging small businesses to grow and gradually formalize. It also requires investing more in education, health, and electricity access to strengthen human capital. Improving governance, strengthening the rule of law, and increasing transparency will be essential to attract investment and build trust.

If Mozambique can diversify its economy, create jobs for its youth, and invest wisely in people and infrastructure, it can turn its demographic wave into a powerful engine of growth. The window of opportunity is open, but it will not remain so forever.