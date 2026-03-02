Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

For decades, countries have judged success by how fast their economies grow. But economic growth does not always mean people are living better lives. A new OECD report argues that Slovakia, like many nations, needs a broader way to measure progress. Instead of focusing only on GDP, the report suggests looking at people’s real-life experiences, opportunities and long-term security.

The study was prepared by the OECD Centre on Well-Being, Inclusion, Sustainability and Equal Opportunity, led by Romina Boarini, with researchers Liva Stokenberga, Lara Fleischer, Eva Kelešiová and Elena Tosetto. It was developed in cooperation with the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, the Government Office and the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic, and funded by the European Union. Its message is simple: progress should be about people, not just production.

What Does Well-Being Really Mean?

The OECD framework looks at well-being in two main ways. First, it measures how people are doing today. This includes income, jobs, housing and health. It also includes quality-of-life factors such as education, safety, clean air, social connections and life satisfaction.

Second, it looks at whether today’s well-being can last into the future. This depends on four types of “capital”: natural capital like forests and clean air; economic capital like infrastructure and savings; human capital, such as skills and education; and social capital, including trust and strong institutions.

In short, a country might look successful today, but if it damages the environment, weakens trust or fails to invest in education, its future could be at risk. Measuring well-being helps spot those risks early.

Slovakia’s Strengths and Success Stories

The report finds that Slovakia performs well in several areas. It has the lowest income inequality among OECD countries. Employment rates are strong, and median household wealth is higher than the OECD average. Since 2010, life satisfaction has improved, the gender wage gap has narrowed and premature deaths have decreased.

Slovakia is also a safe country, with low homicide rates. Many people report strong social support networks, meaning they feel they have someone to rely on in times of need. These are important signs that the quality of life has improved over the past decade.

Challenges That Cannot Be Ignored

Despite these strengths, the report highlights serious concerns. Disposable income per person remains below the OECD average. Housing affordability is a major issue, and overcrowding affects nearly one in four households, even though the situation has improved over time.

Education is another worry. Slovak students’ performance in international tests has declined, and the gap between high-performing and low-performing students is growing. Life expectancy is lower than the OECD average, and the entire population is exposed to air pollution levels above World Health Organization guidelines.

Inequality also appears in less visible ways. Young people face very high long-term unemployment compared to other OECD countries. Differences in life satisfaction between the most and least satisfied groups are wider than average. Trust in government has fallen, which can weaken social cohesion and stability.

These findings show why averages alone are not enough. Looking deeper into different age groups, genders and education levels helps identify who may be left behind.

A New Direction for National Policy

Slovakia is already taking action. The government is developing a national sustainable well-being framework linked to the 2030 Agenda and its upcoming Vision 2040 strategy. At the same time, it is creating a Well-being Index based on four pillars: material conditions, labour market and education, housing and quality of life, and health.

The OECD welcomes these steps but advises careful planning. Clear goals, transparent indicator choices and strong public consultation will be essential. Environmental sustainability and long-term factors must also be included, not just short-term results.

The main lesson of the report is hopeful. Slovakia has made real progress, but challenges remain. By measuring what truly matters to people and thinking about future generations, the country can design smarter policies and build a stronger, fairer society. In a world where economic growth alone no longer tells the full story, focusing on well-being may be Slovakia’s most important step forward.