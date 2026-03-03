Left Menu

EU Firms Navigate U.S. Tariffs but Face Internal Market Hurdles

European Union companies are effectively managing higher U.S. tariffs but struggle with intra-EU trade due to fragmented regulations, according to an EIB survey. The survey revealed that EU firms are as advanced in AI usage as their U.S. counterparts. Despite adapting to technological and green demands, internal market barriers remain detrimental.

  • Luxembourg

A recent European Investment Bank survey indicates that European Union companies are successfully managing the heightened U.S. tariffs on EU goods. However, these firms report significant challenges in trading within the bloc due to disparate rules and regulations.

The survey, conducted by the government-owned EIB, Europe's largest investment bank, found EU firms equally advanced in utilizing artificial intelligence compared to U.S. companies, thereby increasing their productivity. Conducted on responses from about 13,000 firms from April to July last year, the survey underscored EU firms' adaptability to technological progress, green transition demands, and rising U.S. tariffs.

Despite these advancements, differing national laws among the EU's 27 member states pose difficulties in intra-EU trade for about 62% of European firms. Removing such barriers could significantly enhance investment ratios, aligning with IMF findings that internal EU trade obstacles equate to steep tariffs on goods and services.

