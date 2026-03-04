SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

In a strategic move to bolster customer service and branch operations, the State Bank of India (SBI) announced the recruitment of 5,783 junior associates across the nation, marking its largest talent acquisition effort in recent years.

This latest hiring push contributes to over 18,000 new employees added this fiscal year. SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty emphasized the importance of a robust frontline workforce in elevating the customer experience as the bank aims to expand its business to Rs 200 lakh crore in the coming years.

The hiring process attracted significant interest with 9,00,771 applications received, of which 5,783 were successful, following exams held in 2025. SBI, with a workforce exceeding 2,48,000, remains committed to nurturing future banking professionals and maintaining high service standards nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)