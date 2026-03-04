Left Menu

SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

State Bank of India has recruited 5,783 junior associates to enhance customer service and operations, adding over 18,000 new employees this fiscal year. With a focus on strengthening its frontline capabilities, SBI plans to hire 16,000 annually, supporting its growth strategy to reach Rs 200 lakh crore business target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:32 IST
SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster customer service and branch operations, the State Bank of India (SBI) announced the recruitment of 5,783 junior associates across the nation, marking its largest talent acquisition effort in recent years.

This latest hiring push contributes to over 18,000 new employees added this fiscal year. SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty emphasized the importance of a robust frontline workforce in elevating the customer experience as the bank aims to expand its business to Rs 200 lakh crore in the coming years.

The hiring process attracted significant interest with 9,00,771 applications received, of which 5,783 were successful, following exams held in 2025. SBI, with a workforce exceeding 2,48,000, remains committed to nurturing future banking professionals and maintaining high service standards nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Geopolitical Gains Amid Middle East Energy Chaos

Russia's Geopolitical Gains Amid Middle East Energy Chaos

 Germany
2
AIADMK's Strategy: Seat-Sharing and Election Committees in Focus

AIADMK's Strategy: Seat-Sharing and Election Committees in Focus

 India
3
Britain Takes Precautionary Measures Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Britain Takes Precautionary Measures Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026