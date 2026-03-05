Impact of Middle East Conflict on Indian Industries

In light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Indian industries could face considerable challenges following disruptions in key maritime channels, according to Crisil Ratings.

Key sectors such as basmati rice exports, fertilisers, and diamond polishing are at risk due to heightened energy costs and potential trade route disruptions.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, essential for global LNG and crude oil transit, is seeing reduced activity, which could impact India's energy supply and trade profusely, especially if these tensions persist, Crisil noted.