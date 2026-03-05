Left Menu

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Indian Industries

A prolonged Middle East conflict could disrupt India's trade and energy sectors. Key industries like basmati rice, fertilisers, and diamond polishing face risks from energy cost spikes. Trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz are threatened, impacting global oil and LNG supply and prices, warned Crisil Ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:17 IST
Impact of Middle East Conflict on Indian Industries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Indian industries could face considerable challenges following disruptions in key maritime channels, according to Crisil Ratings.

Key sectors such as basmati rice exports, fertilisers, and diamond polishing are at risk due to heightened energy costs and potential trade route disruptions.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, essential for global LNG and crude oil transit, is seeing reduced activity, which could impact India's energy supply and trade profusely, especially if these tensions persist, Crisil noted.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Surge: Global Impact Looms

Middle East Tensions Surge: Global Impact Looms

 Global
2
We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone: PM Modi after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict ...

 India
3
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
4
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026