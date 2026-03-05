Missing Fighter Jet Sparks Search Operations in Northeast India

In a concerning development, an Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet remains unaccounted for. The aircraft departed from Assam at precisely 7:42 p.m. but has since failed to establish any communication or return to its base.

The unexpected disappearance has prompted immediate search operations in the region as Indian Air Force officials work tirelessly to locate the missing aircraft and determine the circumstances surrounding the loss of contact.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, aiming to uncover any technical issues or unforeseen occurrences that may have impacted the mission. The absence of communication heightens concerns for the safety of those on board and the aircraft itself.

