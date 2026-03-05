Sukhoi-30 goes missing in Assam, IAF launches search ops

A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing from radar contact while flying over Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening, shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase, officials said. Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said that the Su-30 MKI fighter jet went missing from the radar when it was flying over Karbi Anglong district in the evening. ''An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat air base in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm,'' Rawat said in a statement. An aircraft is termed overdue if it fails to arrive at its destination or fails to report within 30 minutes of its estimated time of arrival (ETA) or last reported position, prompting activation of search and rescue (SAR) procedures. Rawat said search and rescue operations have been initiated to locate and ascertain the status of the Russian-origin fighter jet. There is no immediate news of the pilot yet, the PRO said. Meanwhile, an official from Karbi Anglong district administration said some locals from Chokihola area in Bokajan sub-division have claimed that a plane crashed inside a forested area. ''A few locals have reached the spot and shared some pictures of a purported plane crash. We are preparing a team to send and verify it. We cannot confirm anything at this moment,'' he added. A senior police official told PTI that a team has been dispatched to the site, but it has yet to reach. ''According to preliminary information, the area is hilly and covered by forests. The exact site is yet to be located. Further details will be shared by the IAF,'' he added. Officials also said that five ambulances have left the 5 Air Force Hospital in Jorhat for Karbi Anglong. Su-30 MKI is a two-seater multi-role long-range fighter jet, developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the IAF. The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30 MKI jets.

