J-K CM promises action on public issues flagged by MLAs, honours railway officer in Jammu

Several MLAs called on me today and apprised me of various issues concerning their respective constituencies, the chief ministers office said on X. In another X post, the Jammu railway division said the chief minister honoured its Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal with a certificate of appreciation for outstanding services during his tenure.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday promised appropriate consideration of issues raised by MLAs in the larger interest of the public. ''Several MLAs called on me today and apprised me of various issues concerning their respective constituencies,'' the chief minister's office said on X. He heard their concerns patiently and assured that the matters flagged by them would receive due consideration in the interest of the public, the post said. In another X post, the Jammu railway division said the chief minister honoured its Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal with a certificate of appreciation for outstanding services during his tenure. The officer was recognised for his contributions during Operation Sindoor, managing railway operations amid floods, and facilitating the transportation of apples and cherries by rail from the region, the post said.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

