Wealth on the Move: Investors Rethink UAE as Safe Haven Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to missile attacks in Dubai, Indian entrepreneurs and other wealthy individuals are transferring their assets to Singapore, raising concerns about the UAE's stability as a financial hub. Despite some investors staying put, there's a noticeable shift in focus towards safer regions like Singapore.

Updated: 06-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:59 IST
In the wake of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Dubai, Indian entrepreneurs and several other wealthy individuals have started to transfer significant sums of money out of the United Arab Emirates. These actions stem from concerns about the stability of the region as a financial safe haven amidst escalating conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Many affluent clients are gravitating toward Singapore, with industry advisors and legal experts witnessing a spike in inquiries about relocating assets. Despite Dubai's historical appeal due to its tax benefits, recent geopolitical instability is prompting a reconsideration of investment strategies.

However, not all investors are jumping ship. Some remain confident in Dubai's resilience and continue to invest in its growth. The UAE's financial sector claims to be robust enough to withstand regional disruptions, though the situation is still unfolding with cautious optimism among local and international investors.

