Amitabh Bachchan Expands Ayodhya Land Holdings with Latest Investment

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan acquired a 2.67-acre land parcel with HoABL in Ayodhya for Rs 35 crore. This marks his third Ayodhya investment and reflects confidence in land as an enduring asset. HoABL, a leading Indian land developer, focuses on transparency and technology to transform land ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:24 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, has further expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a 2.67-acre parcel of land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The transaction was finalized with House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for a reported Rs 35 crore and executed by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd.

This acquisition marks Bachchan's third investment in Ayodhya through HoABL's ventures and his fourth overall with the realty firm. 'The Sarayu', a 75-acre luxury land development, has been the focal point of Bachchan's investments, highlighting a trend of celebrities venturing into real estate in infrastructurally advancing areas.

Founded in 2020, HoABL is a major player in India's branded land development sector, with a solid reputation built on transparency, technology, and trust. The company operates in various significant locations across India and plans to extend its reach to 48 cities, driving its strategy of catering to the demand for plotted developments in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

