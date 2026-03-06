Left Menu

India-EU Mega Free Trade Deal Nears Completion

The legal details of the free trade agreement between India and the European Union are expected to be finalized by July. This landmark deal will enable 93% of Indian exports to have duty-free access, while European luxury imports will become cheaper. It covers a market of 2 billion people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:04 IST
India-EU Mega Free Trade Deal Nears Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The final legal steps in the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union are anticipated to be completed by July, according to an official source. This follows the January announcement marking the end of negotiations for what is called the 'mother of all deals.'

The agreement promises significant economic benefits, allowing 93 percent of Indian shipments duty-free entry into the 27-nation bloc. Conversely, imports of high-end European products like luxury cars and wines to India will see reduced tariffs, enhancing affordability for consumers.

After nearly two decades of negotiations, this market integration impact extends over two billion potential consumers. Following the legal refinement of the agreement, it is poised for official signing and possible activation next year.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Sangam Vihar: Couple Succumb to Fire Injuries

Tragedy in Sangam Vihar: Couple Succumb to Fire Injuries

 India
2
International Efforts Intensify to Protect Syrian Leader Amid Rising Islamist Threat

International Efforts Intensify to Protect Syrian Leader Amid Rising Islamis...

 Global
3
New Insights into Alzheimer's and Promising Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy

New Insights into Alzheimer's and Promising Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy

 Global
4
Eruption in the Middle East: Hezbollah and Israel's Escalating Conflict

Eruption in the Middle East: Hezbollah and Israel's Escalating Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026