Karnataka Plans Second Airport to Ease Bengaluru Congestion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a strategic plan on Friday in the 2026-27 state Budget, focusing on aviation infrastructure to accommodate Bengaluru's growing traffic demands. A second airport is set to be developed to alleviate the congestion at Kempegowda International Airport, the country's third largest.

The proposal includes drafting a feasibility report post consultation with the Airports Authority of India. Three locations have been shortlisted near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road and Nelamangala on Kunigal Road. AAI officials have already conducted site visits.

In line with enhancing the state's aviation sector, the government has allocated Rs 1,593 crore towards the development of seven domestic airports, with Rs 200 crore set aside for the current year. Initiatives in the sector also include a Flight Training School and aircraft manufacturing on a Public-Private Partnership basis at Vijayapura and Shivamogga Airports, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)