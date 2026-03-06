Left Menu

Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

Turkish flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan have been halted until March 9 due to conflict in Iran, as announced by Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu. Flights to other Middle Eastern countries were also impacted, with schedule changes announced by Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:39 IST
Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish flights destined for several Middle Eastern countries have been suspended until March 9 due to escalating conflict in Iran, according to Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

Uraloglu specified on Friday that Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines have adjusted their schedules, with cancelled flights to Iran lasting respectively until March 12 and March 20.

The situation also caused Iraqi Airways flights to remain in Turkish airports, while Azerbaijan Airways had to reroute two flights to Igdir province, transporting passengers by land to Nakhchivan after Iranian drone attacks.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Living: Casagrand Spacio Launches in Tiruppur

Luxury Living: Casagrand Spacio Launches in Tiruppur

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds VK Saxena's Transfer from Delhi to Ladakh

Controversy Surrounds VK Saxena's Transfer from Delhi to Ladakh

 India
3
Uganda's Hidden Role in South Sudan Airstrikes Unveiled by UN

Uganda's Hidden Role in South Sudan Airstrikes Unveiled by UN

 Kenya
4
Samurai Japan's Ohtani Shines in World Baseball Classic Triumph

Samurai Japan's Ohtani Shines in World Baseball Classic Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026