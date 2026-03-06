Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

Turkish flights destined for several Middle Eastern countries have been suspended until March 9 due to escalating conflict in Iran, according to Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

Uraloglu specified on Friday that Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines have adjusted their schedules, with cancelled flights to Iran lasting respectively until March 12 and March 20.

The situation also caused Iraqi Airways flights to remain in Turkish airports, while Azerbaijan Airways had to reroute two flights to Igdir province, transporting passengers by land to Nakhchivan after Iranian drone attacks.