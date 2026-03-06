Global Air Travel at a Standstill: Disruptions Sweep Across Airlines

Global air travel faces severe disruptions as tensions rise following the conflict in Iran, leading to the closure of critical Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. This has left thousands of passengers stranded and disrupted countless flights worldwide.

Several airlines, including AEGEAN, Air Canada, and Lufthansa, among others, have been forced to suspend or reschedule flights to key destinations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Riyadh. These measures are in response to the unfolding situation in the Middle East, with airlines adapting their schedules accordingly.

The continued cancellation and adjustment of flights by airlines are part of broader efforts to navigate the challenges posed by the geopolitical climate. The situation remains fluid, with airlines updating their schedules as they monitor developments closely.