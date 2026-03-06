Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Critiques Karnataka's Budget as a Fiscal Bomb

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the financial instability he perceives in the state's budget. Alleging fiscal irresponsibility and an increasing public debt, Kumaraswamy voiced concerns over the misuse of funds and warned of a looming economic slowdown.

Updated: 06-03-2026 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of plunging the state's economy into disarray with his latest budget. Kumaraswamy argued the budget's consequences are burdensome for Karnataka's residents.

Kumaraswamy labeled the budget as 'harsh' and criticized Siddaramaiah for ignoring cooperative federalism principles, suggesting the budget served as a vehicle for unwarranted attacks on the union government. He further alleged that Karnataka's finances now gravitate toward a troubling slowdown, a situation exacerbated by the state's increasing debt.

Expressing alarm over the state's fiscal direction, Kumaraswamy highlighted the risks linked to Karnataka's budget, including a revenue deficit and unsustainable borrowing practices. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed these concerns, calling the budget a 'ticking fiscal bomb' and criticizing the prioritization of expenditure.

